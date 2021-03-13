Only 20.8 pct of S’wakians surveyed for census

KUCHING: Only 590,000 people, or 20.8 per cent, of the estimated 2.8 million population in Sarawak have been surveyed for the Malaysian Population and Housing Census 2020.

Nationwide, the census has covered 11.4 million – or 34.9 per cent – of the estimated 32.7 million total population of Malaysia recorded in 2020.

In a statement yesterday, Statistics Department Sarawak director Dayang Rozana Abang Hassan said the second phase of the census, involving targeted fieldwork, would still be on-going in the state until May, in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) amidst the present Covid-19 situation.

“For Green and Yellow zones, the methods used include face-to-face, e-Census, and ‘Drop Off-and-Pick Up’ (Dopu) questionnaire delivery.

“Face-to-face interviews should adhere to physical distancing, the use of face masks, and (for them to be) as brief as possible.

“For Orange and Red zones, only computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI), e-Census, and Dopu methods would be used,” she said.

She pointed out that in support of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection in the country, the Department of Statistics Malaysia had encouraged online census (e-Census).

“Therefore, people who have not yet completed the census can take the opportunity to fill in the census information online.”

The Statistics Department would also open an e-Census service counter on Level 9, TDPT Haji Bujang Building at Jalan Simpang Tiga here for those interested to obtain an invitation code to fill in the e-Census.

It is open from 8.30am to 4.30pm on weekdays, except public holidays, until May 31.

Members of the public must comply with the SOP set by the Ministry of Health to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Those who have received an invitation code can go to https://ecensus.mycensus.gov.my/landing to complete the e-Census.

For more details, call the Statistics Department’s Census Operations Room on 082-203 994 / 082-230 604.