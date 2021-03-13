RM10,000 compound need not be settled immediately, appeal possible — Takiyuddin

PUTRAJAYA: Individuals compounded RM10,000 for breaching the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 do not have to pay the fine immediately, and may appeal for the amount to be reduced.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the amount written on the compound notice was not final, as the individual could appeal to the authorised officer.

“The ordinance states (a fine) not exceeding RM10,000. It could be RM100 or RM1,000…depending on the nature of the offence,” he said in a joint press conference with Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah here yesterday.

The ordinance which was gazetted by the Federal Government in February, came into effect on March 11.

Section 25 of the ordinance also provides jurisdiction to the Health director-general or any authorised officer to issue compounds for any offence under the act.

Earlier, an incident involving an individual who was compounded RM10,000 for failing to record his details at a restaurant through the MySejahtera application or the registration book provided.

Takiyuddin said individuals were given up to a month to settle the compound, and during this period they could go to the District Health Office and meet with the authorised officer to make an appeal.

He said if individuals wished their compound amounts to be reduced further, they could go to court for the next legal process.

“If you want to go to court, you can, it’s easy to mitigate, but not many people want to go to court. Magistrates can just caution and discharge if the individual is a first offender,” he added.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador yesterday reportedly said that a total of 330 compound notices for RM10,000 had been issued nationwide to individuals who violated the SOP under the Movement Control Order (MCO). — Bernama