Sadong Jaya-Sungai Buloh road upgrading works expected to complete by Oct this year, says Julaihi

KUCHING (Mar 13): The upgrading and pavement improvement works along Sadong Jaya-Sungai Buloh Road in Samarahan Division is expected to complete in October this year, said Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

“This PA-3 Package in Sadong Jaya under the Coastal Road Project covers 8 kilometres with the cost awarded to contractors amounting to more than RM9 million,” he said at a press conference after a visit at the site in Sadong Jaya today.

Also present at the site visit was Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Julaihi revealed that the works was part of the the third component of the Coastal Road Project, adding that the upgrading and improvement works for the project were divided into 23 packages covering 321 kilometres out of the total length of 896 kilometres.

“The construction of the coastal road involves three components with the first component to build all the bridges to replace ferry services.

“Secondly, we build the missing links such as the road from Jalan Pasi to Tanjung Manis including a bridge in Batang Rajang; Jalan Kampung Jepak Bintulu including the bridge in Kuala Kemena and the Batang Samarahan Bridge heading to Sejingkat including Sungai Sarawak Bridge.

“Another coastal road is from Bako to Buntal,” he added.

He expressed his hope that the contractors can finish the project in accordance to the schedule, adding that traffic management is to be done as the coastal road will be used by Sarawakians.

Meanwhile at the press conference, he rubbished claims made by several quarters saying that the visit was made because of the upcoming state election.

He pointed out that the Coastal Road Project is a continuous project planned by the state government.