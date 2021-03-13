SDMC: Over 1 mln Sarawakians have registered for Covid-19 immunisation

KUCHING (Mar 13): A total of 1,033,643 people have registered for the Covid-19 Immunisation Programme state-wide as of 8am on March 13, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement today, it said that 615,208 people have registered through the Divisional Resident offices.

“Meanwhile, a total of 418,435 individuals have registered through the MySejahtera application,” it said.

Starting late last month, the state government began to accept registrations for the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination through the nearest hospitals, clinics and district offices. In addition, Sarawakians can also register via the MySejahtera app on their handphones.

Deputy Chief Minister and SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas in a press conference on February 21 had said that state agencies were ahead in the registration process.

“We aim to reach out to all eligible and who are not using the MySejahtera.

“Our ‘ketua kampung’ (village chiefs) and ‘tuai rumah’ (longhouse chiefs) are already working together with our district offices and clinics on the process.” he was quoted as saying.

He had earlier also cautioned Sarawakians not to fall for any irresponsible parties claiming they can help with registration or submitting forms on their behalf.

“Do not approach just anyone who claim they can help or send you the forms. Do not give your identity cards to them for fear of possible abuse,” he said.

For those in rural areas, he advised them to consult their respective leaders if they needed clarifications on the registration procedures.

He had expressed hope that everyone would register themselves for the vaccination programme, which is being implemented in three phases.