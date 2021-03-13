Stepping stone for young players to showcase talent 

KOTA KINABALU: The Datuk Bung Moktar Cup Tournament will be a stepping stone for younger players to showcase their talents in hope to represent our state football team in the future.

Sabah Football Association (Safa) assistant secretary general Azman Mastar therefore hoped ‘the best player’ from each districts to take the opportunity to represent their respective districts in the tournament.

The inaugural tournament, organised by Safa, is open only to footballers below the age of 18.

Azman, who is also the chairman of Safa Local Competitions Committee, said the tournament will kick off at zone level from April 2-4.

“The tournament will see 30 district teams competing in their respective zones, which has been divided into eight zones.

“The zone level competition will be used to select the best players to represent in the final zone round, which will be held before the month of Ramadan.

“The date and venue of the final round will be finalised later, but what is important is that young players from each districts participate in the tournament, so we will have a group of potential players to set up our Sabah Youth Cup squad in the future,” he said.

The eight zones are North West Coast which comprises of Kudat, Kota Marudu, Kota Belud and Pitas; East West Coast (Penampang, Tuaran, Kiulu); West Coast (Kota Kinabalu, Putatan, Papar); South West Coast (Beaufort, Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, Menumbok, WP Labuan); Central Zone (Ranau, Telupid, Tongod); North East Coast (Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Beluran); South East Coast (Lahad Datu, Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Kalabakan); and Upper Interior (Keningau, Nabawan, Tenom, Tambunan).

The zone level competition will take place at the Likas Sport Complex and respective zones sport complexes.

Azman also stressed that the tournament will take place without the presence of supporters while those involved must comply strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the relevant authority.

Azman also said that each team participating in the tournament will be provided with one set of jersey and socks while every zone will be provided with five footballs.

The organising chairmen are Ag Lahaji Rokimin for North West Coast Zone qualifying rounds, Justin Ganai (East West Coast Zone), Lokman Sunggim (West Coast Zone), Datuk Razak Sulaiman (South West Coast Zone), Tommy Amir (Central Zone), Ibrahim Mastar (North East Coast Zone), Rahman Md Noor (South East Coast Zone) and Fred Vincent Marukau (Uppe Interior Zone).

Azman added that the tournament will open the calender of events for Safa for the year and it will be followed by the Hajiji Cup in July.

He said Safa is also planning to organise three more tournaments this year namely the Safa Cup tournament, inter-club tournament and the women’s football tournament district level.