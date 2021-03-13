Uggah: S’wak to promote greenhouse farming under 12MP

KUCHING (Mar 13): Sarawak plans to promote greenhouse farming under the coming 12th Malaysia Plan with some 12 places state-wide identified for this precision farming concept, said deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“We are proposing this to the government. Our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg wants us to transform the state agriculture into a modern and productive commercial sector through precision farming,” he said this after visiting the Tarat Agriculture Station in Serian Saturday.

He was accompanied by the State Agriculture Department Director Dr Alvin Chai and the its Head of Crop Division Dominic Chunggat.

Uggah, who is also the Minister of Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development, said this greenhouse farming plan which would incorporate latest technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) and others, was expected to cost a total of RM280 million.

“We have now our greenhouse farm at the Rampangi Integrated Agriculture Station in Kuching.

“It is a very successful model and some of the agropreneurs there are doing very well. They are earning good incomes,” he said, adding that the new greenhouse farming would be based on the Rampangi model.

Uggah said this was one of the main development emphasis for the state agriculture sector under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

He pointed out that Sarawak is after all targeting to be a net producer and exporter of food and food products by 2030.

Meanwhile, he said the Tarat Agriculture Station area here had been identified as one of the areas for the greenhouse farming projects .

“The Tarat project, on a 15-hectare site, is expected to cost us about RM25 million to develop.

“We want farmers here to join us in embracing precision farming for proven better yields and income,” he said.

Earlier, Uggah also visited a private crawfish production project in the same area.

“We are facilitating the development by allowing the company, Thien Yien Entreprise Sdn Bhd, to use part of our Tarat Station facilities. This local company is already specialising in the production and export of different kinds of sauces and restaurant food products to Asean countries, Hong Kong and others.

” It also sees the huge potential in crawfish for the export specially for the exports markets. I am very happy at the way the company has moved. It can be one of our model crawfish farms here,” he said.

Uggah was accompanied by the company managing director Pooh Chee Ngee during the visit.

He also then paid a brief visit to the Tarat Indigenous Fisheries Research and Production Centre.

The centre is dedicated to the the breeding of fries of especially the “Empurau”, Sarawak most famous and sought after gourmet fish.