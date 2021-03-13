Vaccination starts for 2,400 frontliners in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: The public has been urged to play their part in disseminating information on the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme and encouraging their family and friends to get vaccinated without hesitation.

The district chairman of the Disaster Operations Control Center, Juraimin Jadil said it is our responsibility to encourage our relatives and friends to participate in this programme.

He said the involvement as well as consent of all parties to receive the Covid-19 vaccination are important to ensure the country can achieve herd immunity to break the chain of Covid-19 infection and bring this pandemic to an end.

“The result of this programme can provide a positive impact in which we can visit each other, conduct sports events and go for holidays. The economy will also develop as a result of this programme.

“Therefore, we should spread the information and encourage our family and friends to join the programme so that we can return to the previous lifestyle before the pandemic but still adapting to the new norm,” said Juraimin in his speech at the launch of National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme for Lahad Datu, today.

Juraimin said all parties including government agencies, non government organisations (NGO) and community leaders should play their role in encouraging the community to be vaccinated.

He also suggested community leaders disseminate information to grassroots leaders such as head of villagers and Village Security and Development Committees to be conveyed to the people.

“NGOs as well as youth associations should also spread information about the importance of the Covid-19 vaccine so that more people will get information.

“By spreading accurate information, it can also dismiss any false information such as the negative impact of the vaccine which certainly is a baseless statement,” he said.

According to Juraimin, who is also the District Officer, more than 2,400 frontliners are included in the first phase of the vaccination programme which will be carried out on March 13,14, 20 and 21.

Juraimin thanked the frontliners for their contribution in the war against Covid-19 which has been very challenging.

He said our frontliners are not only making big sacrifices by taking care of our security and health through this crucial period but they also support government efforts in the vaccination programme which will certainly boost the people’s confidence to receive the vaccine.

Also present at the programme were District Police Chief, ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad, Chief of Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station, Samsoa Rashid and Civil Defense Force Personal, Asby Mohd Anwar.