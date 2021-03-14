292,104 individuals have received Covid-19 vaccine – Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR (March 14): A total of 292,104 individuals have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine since the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was implemented 19 days ago (Feb 23).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said Selangor recorded the highest number, with 35,620 individuals, followed by Perak (31,675) and Sarawak (30,634).

This is then followed by Kuala Lumpur (28,244), Pahang (25,128), Sabah (24,042), Johor (21,835), Kedah (17,114), Penang (16,255), Kelantan (15,339), Terengganu (13,070), Negeri Sembilan (12,209), Melaka (7,963), Perlis (6,807) and Labuan (2,342), as stated in an infographic shared on his Twitter today.

Implementation of the national immunisation programme is carried out in three phases, with the first phase from February to April 2021 for 500,000 frontliners.

Phase two, from April to August, is for senior citizens aged 65 and above, high-risk groups and people with disabilities involving 9.4 million people, while phase three is from May 2021 to February 2022, for those aged 18 and above, covering about 14 million people. – Bernama