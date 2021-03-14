All in the eyes

IRIDOLOGY is likened to the smallest computer monitor in the world – one that is more sensitive than any device in diagnosing signs of bodily function weaknesses.

Sivakumaran Karuppiah, president of the Association of Iridology Holistic Practitioners Malaysia (iRHOL), said the organisation is registered as an ordinary member of the Federation of Complementary and Natural Medical Associations Malaysia (FCNMAM), an umbrella body for professional associations or societies under the Registrar of Societies. Its objectives include promoting treatment-wellness services using natural and complementary medicine.

According to him, iridology is the study of the iris, one of the most complex and enchanting tissue structures within the human body.

“Just like markings on a map, the iris can reveal one’s current state of health together with the strengths and potential challenges of certain organ systems and even personality traits.

“The iris has an infinite range of structural possibilities and an amazing range of colours that can identify a person’s individuality. No two irises are exactly alike – much like fingerprints,” he explained.

Sivakumaran said the first recorded sources of iris analysis extended as far back as ancient times and it was only in the late 20th century that doctors and scientists, primarily from the US, Europe, and Australia, brought iridology to worldwide recognition.

“Even though iridology is considered a new field in Malaysia, through iRHOL, it can be maximised in the field of alternative medicine to build knowledge-based communities in terms of healthy lifestyles.”

He said iridology was founded on over 300 years of observation and documentation of patterns (empirical evidence).

“The use of iridology by iRHOL will be an asset in complementary fields of study to other natural therapies as it reveals areas of vulnerability in the body rather than diagnoses present conditions, and when paired with a healthy diet and lifestyle, can help prevent illnesses from developing long before symptoms even occur,” he claimed.

According to him, the main objective was to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace, and promote international understanding through iRHOL.

“IRHOL aims to collaborate with local and international universities to develop and consolidate its evidence-based knowledge and practices to position Malaysia as a regional centre of excellence in this emerging medical field,” he said.

Screening tool

According to Sivakumaran, iridology enabled practitioners to assess colour and fibre structure variations within the irises of clients, hence helping to provide information on the constitutional strength of their bodies together with aspects of their personalities and emotional patterns.

“Though it should never be used as a stand-alone diagnostic technique, it’s an incredibly useful screening tool to use alongside thorough case-taking to detect inherent individual predispositions and potential health vulnerabilities in their earliest stages.

“This will enable greater refinement in the treatment direction and provide clients with the opportunity to prevent illnesses and maintain optimum wellness – which is the ultimate goal,” he claimed.

Sivakumaran said iridology is a technique where the patterns, colours, and other characteristics of the iris could be examined for information about a client’s systemic health.

“Practitioners match their observations to iris charts, which divide the iris into zones that correspond to specific parts of the human body, thereby gaining valuable health information on their strengths and weaknesses,” he claimed.

According to him, the foundation of iridology is based on four principles – assessing the condition of the nerves; assessing the condition of the blood and lymph systems; and checking for adequate circulation and exploring nutrition – rest quality, breathing, and state of mind.

He said iRHOL practitioners have been trained and equipped with the knowledge of iridology and ganotherapy.

Acceptance initially tough

Sivakumaran said acceptance of the holistic approach among the communities in Malaysia, especially Sarawak, was tough at first.

“Changing clients’ natural source of food isn’t easy but through the continuity approach and correct knowledge persuasions, the methodology used is seen as successful.

“With iridology review and knowledge of ganotherapy, which is a compilation of human holistic system knowledge, clients started accepting the changes when they could feel the benefits by following the instructions correctly,” he claimed.

There are currently 42 registered iRHOL members in Malaysia, with around 10 in Sarawak.

Sarawak protege

One of Sivakumaran’s protégés in Sarawak is Nicole Frankie Lian, a Bachelor of Homeopathy Medical Science graduate from the University of Cyberjaya and a Level 3 certificate holder in iridology.

The 22-year-old, who enrolled on an iridology course while doing her A-Levels, said the certificate had opened doors, complementing her field of study.

She credited her interest in the subject to her mother Celina Chin, a cancer survivor who opted for alternative treatment.

Chin was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in 2013. Besides consulting an oncologist and seeking other conventional treatments, she also decided to go for alternative treatment.

“When I was young, I didn’t know there is an alternative method of treating sicknesses until my parents went for alternative treatment. It kind of opened my eyes when my mum got her treatment done by using supplements to help balance back the body system and get better.

“I believe in the integration of alternative and conventional treatments. For me, you shouldn’t ridicule one or the other. We should unite to make our systems better,” Nicole said.

Progress sparks interest

After her parents came back from the Philippines where her mother was treated, Nicole saw the progress her mother made on the road to recovery.

“That sparked my interest in alternative medicine and the unconventional way of treatment,” she said.

Nicole also recalled when she decided to take up alternative medicine, some had doubts and questions.

She told them she had seen the breakthroughs her mother made by using the alternative treatment, saying, “I believe what I have seen with my own eyes.”

Months after receiving her treatment, her mother went back to the oncologist for a check-up. The report showed the cancer cells had shrunk drastically.

“Slowly, people are opening up to alternative treatment from the traditional and complementary side of medicine,” Nicole noted.

On her work as an iridologist, she said from the client’s perspective, it could be to determine the major issues going on inside the body.

“The eye is the window to the soul. The eyes won’t lie, I’m sure you have heard of that saying. That is how I explain to people through my experience. Amazingly, it comes out true most of the time when I examine a patient’s eye. What we do is taking a picture of the eye and checking the findings based on the eye chart given.

“Some common issues I find in people’s eyes are linked to cholesterol level, inflammation in the colon, constipation or diarrhoea, low haemoglobin, knee inflammation and others.”

According to her, 95 per cent of the findings were almost all accurate based on the testimonies of clients.

“After getting the results, clients are advised they have the choice of either taking supplements (mostly natural organic and herbal) or going to see their doctors for a second opinion. It’s definitely all right. It’s based on free will.

“We’re here to help you as a medium with basic knowledge about your body system,” said Nicole, who has done 200 eye tests to date.

Iridologists in Malaysia are not considered medical doctors but practitioners or therapists in the field of alternative medicine because of Health Ministry regulations.

Useful health barometer

Leku Tibang, a client and clinic assistant, believes iridology has enabled her to know more about her state of health.

“I want to know what kind of supplements I should take. If I buy them without knowing what my body needs, it will be a waste of money. Iridology will tell you what supplements suit your body system.

“In fact, before being introduced to iridology, a friend recommended me to see an iridologist on what kinds of supplement I should take. That sort of got me interested. I’ve health issues of high blood pressure and diabetes and they are getting better with herbal supplements,” the 52-year-old said.

Theresa Nawan from Long Laput, Baram, has a family history of high blood pressure (HBP) and has been prescribed with medication for a year.

“When Sivakumaran came to Kuching, I went to get my eyes checked not because of high blood pressure but just to be sure my health was good.

“I was told I had mild HBP and some plaque near my heart, which was very minor. With natural and conventional medication, everything went back to normal after a few months of exercise, supplemented with proper meal times and nutrition,” said the 67-year-old.

