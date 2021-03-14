Chong: Batu Kawah constituency to be one of most closely watched seats in next state election

KUCHING (March 14): The Batu Kawah state constituency will be one of the most closely watched seats in the next state election, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

“DAP Sarawak will definitely field a candidate to contest in the Batu Kawah constituency and I believe the seat will be hotly contested,” said Chong during a visit to Batu Kawa Old Town area that was streamed live via Facebook.

However, Chong, who is Kota Sentosa state assemblyman and Stampin MP, remained tight-lipped on whether he will be contesting in Batu Kawah. He said that the constituency would certainly be closely followed in the state election.

The incumbent state assemblyman for Batu Kawah constituency is Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who defeated Christina Chiew of DAP in the 2016 state election with a majority of over 2,000.

Meanwhile, Chong stressed said a comprehensive development blueprint should be drafted for the Batu Kawah state constituency to better address its development needs for the next decades, including improving the road traffic network and drainage system.

“Development should not be limited to paving more roads but it should take into account the development of the local economy, providing equal job opportunities to the people and uplifting their living standards,” said Chong.