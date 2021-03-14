Continue taking precautionary measures even after vaccination, suggests Dr Chen

SIBU (Mar 14): Members of the public are advised to continue taking precautionary measures even after they have completed their vaccination doses in order to continue safeguarding themselves from Covid-19.

In giving this advice, consultant surgeon Dr Clement Chen from Rejang Medical Centre pointed out that there was still a substantial number in the population who had yet to be vaccinated as well as those who were not recommended to go for vaccination.

In this regard, those who have been vaccinated are to continue wearing face masks and practise social distancing among others, he said.

He was asked if those who had completed their second dose of vaccination would still need to take precautions such as wearing face masks and maintain social distancing during the question-and-answer session of the talk ‘Covid-19 The Way Ahead’ hosted by Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) Sibu Division via Facebook live last night.

“Yes, because there are still many (people who) haven’t have their vaccination. We will still be wearing face masks and keep social distancing for quite a while. In general, you still have to wear face masks (among other precautionary measures) because there is still a substantial population (yet to be vaccinated).

“Like teachers here, if you go to school, students probably not vaccinated and you can still get infected. You are not 100 per cent protected, the best thing (the vaccination) will protect, will reduce the symptoms but will not stop Covid-19 infection altogether,” Dr Chen expounded.

To another question from the participants on what activities to restrict after vaccination, including smoking, consuming alcohol and extreme exercises, he noted that some people did not have side effects after the vaccination.

“I know some of my friends, they played badminton the next day…I think we just have to be reasonable.

“If you have minor fever, flu like symptoms, we should rest but if you are feeling well and having no symptoms, I think you can do what you usually do, maybe not as vigorous,” he said.

A participant also asked whether could continue with the second dose of the vaccine if having a cold or flu on the day of vaccination for the second dose.

On this, Dr Chen said: “It depends on how well you feel. It is recommended about three to four weeks (to take the second dose)…There will be doctors to interview you (to assess your health) so, you just go there and they will tell you whether you are suitable (to be vaccinated or otherwise).”

Asked on the type of preparations needed before getting vaccinated, he pointed out that there was no need for any special preparation.

He, however, added that one need to rest for a while after the vaccination.

Dr Chen also suggested that for those going for vaccination to wear T-shirts or short sleeves to reduce the hassle of taking off their shirts later as with T-shirts or short sleeves, one could just roll out the sleeves for the jab to be administered.