EC fully responsible for Undi 18 implementation – Takiyuddin

ALOR SETAR (March 14): The implementation of Undi 18 is under the purview of the Election Commission (EC) after the amendment to the Federal Constitution relating to the matter was passed by Parliament, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

Takiyuddin, who is also Kota Bharu MP, said any developments on the matter should come from the EC.

“The previous government had already amended Article 47 and Article 119 of the Federal Constitution, and when the matter was amended, the EC had to take action.

He said the EC is an independent commission and it is fully in charge of the matter, when met by reporters after attending the ‘Malaysia Prihatin’ programme here today.

The minimum voting age was lowered to 18 from 21 previously after the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed by the Dewan Rakyat on July 16, 2019, followed by approval by the Dewan Negara on July 25, 2019.

Meanwhile, Semporna MP Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal urged the EC to state firmly the implementation of Undi 18 without being influenced by any political leader.

Mohd Shafie, in a statement, also demanded that the EC engage more with all stakeholders, including opposition political parties, in the framework on the implementation of Undi 18.

“Any delay in this process will definitely affect the mood of young people to be involved in the restoration of the democratic system in our country,” he said. – Bernama