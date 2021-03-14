EC must clarify on development on Undi 18 implementation – Reezal

SHAH ALAM (March 14):The Election Commission (EC) has been urged to clarify on the latest developments regarding Undi 18 implementation to enable the public to get the correct and clear information on the issue.

Youth and Sports (KBS) Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said as an independent entity, the EC should explain the situation because the policy to lower the voting age to 18 is already at the implementation stage.

“The law has been passed and gazetted and amendments to the Constitution have been made to implement voter registration of persons when they turn 18.

“The EC must come forward to explain the work map, the process and planning and how it is to be implemented. This is the stage of implementation and it is a long process. There must be further amendments, coordination, amendments to the state constitutions, all these must be explained by the EC,” he told Bernama and RTM in a special media conference at his residence, here.

Reezal Merican said KBS cannot take the lead in confronting the issue as it is the EC’s role to explain the direction of Undi 18, including voter registration, voting rights and standing as parliamentary candidate at that age.

He said the Undi 18 issue should be defended and must become a reality because 211 MPs had put aside there political ideology to support the cause which led to its approval at the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara levels.

Reezal Merican was commenting on media reports claiming that the country is still not ready to allow 18-year-olds to vote although the Dewan Rakyat has passed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019. – Bernama