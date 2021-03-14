Elderly woman faints after learning home burnt down in Labuan

LABUAN: An elderly woman fell unconscious after hearing the news that her house was burnt down this morning while she was busy selling food at her stall downtown here.

The woman, known as Makcik Khalsum, 60, was still tending to customers at around noon when a neighbour came to inform that her wooden house in Simpang 8, Kg Lajau Rimba had been completely engulfed in flames and her family’s belongings could not be salvaged.

She then collapsed in front of her stall located at the popular Island Garden food court, and several customers and other stall operators tried to get her up.

A Bernama correspondent who happened to be at the scene sought the help of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) to rush her to the hospital in an ambulance.

The correspondent’s wife also came to the aid of the victim and helped console her.

Khalsum was among 26 victims left homeless when the fire razed their homes at 8 am.

Labuan Fire and Rescue managed to extinguish the fire within half an hour and no casualties were reported.

The Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) and Social Welfare Department also visited the site and consulted the victims for necessary assistance. – Bernama