Enforcement teams nab 22 people in integrated ops

BINTULU: An integrated operation here has resulted in the arrest of 22 individuals, found to have committed various offences.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said of the total, 19 were nabbed for drug-related offences, two for illegal gambling, and one for driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Various items such as computer sets, mobile phones, substance believed to be drugs weighing 2.3g, and cash amounting to RM350, were also seized from the suspects,” he told reporters yesterday.

He said the integrated operation, which kicked off at 2pm Friday and ran until 1am yesterday, involved 55 members of the police and armed forces, as well as the People’s Volunteers Corps (Rela) and Civil Defence Force.

In addition to these arrests, Zulkipli said nine individuals were also issued with compounds for violating the Conditional Movement Control Order ’s (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP).

“They were found not using the MySejahtera scan, the thermometer and the customer’s registration logbook upon entering premises.”

Zulkipli also said police conducted roadblocks at three main roads leading to Bintulu, where 42 summonses were issued for various traffic offences.

The roadblock covered areas across Bintulu Old Town, Jalan Paragon, Medan Jaya, Medan Raya, Bintulu Central, Parkcity Commercial Square, Tanjung Kidurong, Plan River, ABF Beach and the housing estates along Jalan Tun Hussein Onn.

“We will continue to conduct spotchecks as we do not compromise on public safety and the welfare of the people,” stressed Zulkipli.