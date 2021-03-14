Exploring a brighter future with BSN

Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) remains steadfast in its responsibilities and roles mandated by the government to all levels of society regardless of their background, race and social status with more than four decades in the country’s banking industry. BSN is among the household names of Malaysians as it has touched the lives of customers in the cities as well as in rural areas. Whether you started saving your coins at an early age in BSN’s iconic elephant coin box, getting your scholarships, purchasing PIN numbers for entry to universities, or having your hard-earned salary banked-in to your account, BSN is always there with you to fulfill your banking needs.

“In BSN, it has always been our mission to build long-term and meaningful relationships with each of our customers in ensuring they have access to a better life. This is also in line with BSN’s vision – that no Malaysian will be left behind,” said BSN’s Chief Business Officer Mujibburrahman Abd Rashid.

Unlike commercial banks, BSN is implementing its roles as a bank and at the same time, implementing the responsibilities mandated by the government such as encouraging Malaysians to save. In line with the government’s mandate, BSN’s savings products are renewed and improved from time to time, in which the services cover savings products for Malaysians in all categories. Let us look at some of BSN’s savings products.

BSN MYFIRST

Kickstart your child’s financial journey early on with MyFirst as BSN is offering savings account to your child as early as one day of age! This is the best opportunity for you to give your children a head start in their financial journey. The more you save, the more returns you will get. Remember – in for a penny, in for a pound.

When your child reaches seven years of age, they can also benefit by joining the BSN Smart Junior (BSJ) and take part in the Skim Galakan Simpanan Pelajar (SGSP). Now, what are BSJ and SGSP?

BSN SMART JUNIOR (BSJ) and SKIM GALAKAN SIMPANAN PELAJAR (SGSP)

Welcome to the world of fun and active savings. For your children who are seven years of age, BSJ is the next step to teach them the habits of good savings. Aside from being able to see their savings increased and having the chance to partake in fun and exciting learning activities, they can also participate in the savings competition under Skim Galakan Simpanan Pelajar (SGSP) that offers fantastic prizes to club members. SGSP is a savings scheme that encourages primary and secondary school students to participate in active savings.

STAND A CHANCE TO BE A MILLIONAIRE THROUGH BSN SIJIL SIMPANAN PREMIUM (BSN SSP)

With BSN Sijil Simpanan Premium (BSN SSP), more than RM30 million worth of prizes are up for grabs for more than 19,000 winners this year. You will also have the opportunity to win RM1 million every month through BSN SSP’s Special Draw, as well as other prizes such as Proton X50, Perodua Myvi, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Macbook Air and many more. Interesting, is it not? This is a boost that BSN implements so that Malaysians can continue to save more especially during these trying times.

BSN SSP SPECIAL EDITION (SE)

What other benefits BSN SSP has to offer you might ask? Customers now can maximise their savings through BSN SSP Special Edition (SE) with profit rates of up to 1.9% per annum and at the same time are eligible to participate in all BSN SSP 2021 draws.

Aside from the aforementioned savings products, there are more BSN savings products available for you in other categories. Besides savings, you will also have the opportunity to win fantastic prizes.

What are you waiting for? Start saving now with BSN today and together, let us explore a brighter future with BSN.

For more information, visit BSN’s website at www.bsn.com.my or visit any BSN branches near you.