Keningau village under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Kampung Lingkudau in Keningau will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from March 15 till March 28.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said up to March 12, the Ministry of Health (MOH) had carried out 102 screening tests in the area.

“Out of the total, 19 positive cases have been recorded,” said Masidi, also Local Government and Housing Minister, here today.

“After conducting a risk assessment with various agencies in the MCO Technical Committee and on the advice of MOH, the state government agreed to implement the Enhanced Movement Control Order in Kg Lingkudau, Keningau from March 15 to March 28, 2021, in line with the NSC’s (National Security Council) decision.

“The implementation of this EMCO is to facilitate the MOH in carrying out targeted screening on all residents and to control the movement and spread of infection in the community,” he explained.