KGBS opposes MIMBAR’s proposal to abolish school-term holidays

SIBU (Mar 14): The Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) strongly opposes the proposal to abolish the school term holidays which was suggested by the Malaysian Parents’ Consensus (MIMBAR) recently.

Its president Ahmad Malie said that KGBS opposed it as they felt as if the community saw teachers and students were not involved in any learning sessions after the postponement of face-to-face school sessions.

“In fact, for KGBS, after the postponement of face-to-face schooling, teachers and students had to put in more efforts to make Home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) a success in order to ensure that students learning does not stop just like that.

“PdPR will still be implemented as directed by the Ministry of Education (MoE) even when the face-to-face school session is postponed,” said Ahmad in a statement today in response to MIMBAR’s suggestion that all term holidays this year be abolished.

MIMBAR president Datin Seri Ismalina Ismail was quoted in a recent interview with a news portal as stating that this was to give students a chance to catch up with the lessons that they were falling behind on.

“Most of the parents I met said that this year’s term holiday is less significant because they have been at home for too long. They are falling behind a lot, so parents are asking me to consider abolishing the term school holidays,” she was quoted as saying.

On this, Ahmad pointed out that no community should view term holidays in this Covid-19 situation as insignificant.

“Although students appeared to be quite relaxed, they are always stressed when following PdPR before this. In fact, students are stressed when studying online.

“Therefore, KGBS emphasises that term holidays are a necessity and still relevant for students to relax their minds from the pressure of following the PdPR,” Ahmad asserted.

He pointed out that KGBS also made such emphasis with regard to the interest and welfare of students from a psychological point of view.

From a psychological point of view, he highlighted that when students are given holidays at least during that period, they can reduce their stress level of stress.

“But if the term holidays are abolished, students do not have the opportunity to relax their mind from continuing following the learning system,” Ahmad bemoaned.

He added: “KGBS reminds those making suggestion to abolish the term holidays that the fatigue and tiredness experienced by the minds of students are not the same as the fatigue that we feel when on a non-stop long-haul journey.

“Let’s not think that students will be able to learn continuously without a holiday. If the school holidays are abolished, in fact, for KGBS, such a situation can make students not focus on learning without a break.”

In this regard, KGBS emphasised that school term holidays be continued as scheduled by the MoE.

“KGBS urge MoE not to succumb to pressure from netizens who see from a literal point of view only on the importance of school holidays for students.

“KGBS also hopes that the MoE will continue to take into account the welfare of students and teachers before making a decision on the suggestion pertaining to the abolition of school term holidays.

“KGBS is ready to offer to participate if there is an effort to hold a discussion session on the issue of proposed abolishing of the school term holidays,” Ahmad stressed.