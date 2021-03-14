KPDNHEP monitors domestic egg supplies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) is assessing the impact on egg supply in the domestic market in collaboration with the Veterinary Services Department and Health Ministry.

In a statement tonight, the KPDNHEP Enforcement Division said that it was monitoring the situation in which the Singapore government had ordered four egg importers to withdraw from the market eggs produced by a Malaysian company.

It said the directive is aimed at vigilance over the importance of food safety and quality control following the alleged discovery of Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) as reported by the media.

“KPDNHEP also held engagement sessions with industry players and poultry producers in the country to be ready to carry out the egg production process to cover any risk of disruption in egg supply in the country,” it said.

The statement said KPDNHEP needs the cooperation of consumers to be prudent in making purchases and not contribute to the disruption of the egg supply due to panic buying.

“KPDNHEP would like to warn traders not to take advantage of this situation by increasing egg prices. Traders can be subject to action under Section 14(1) of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“If convicted, traders can be fined up to RM500,000 for a corporation/company while non-corporations/individuals can be fined up to RM100,000 or imprisoned for a period not exceeding three years or both,” he said.

Consumers can channel information on complaints related to the misconduct of traders who violate the law under the jurisdiction of KPDNHEP through the complaint channel provided by the ministry, such as by calling 1-800-886-800 or via WhatsApp at 019-279 4317.

Today, Bernama reported that Singapore had instructed four importers to withdraw from the market eggs that were produced at Lay Hong Berhad Layer Farm Jeram in Malaysia, as a precautionary measure.

The Singapore Food Agency said on its website that the directive was made following the discovery of SE on the product which can cause food-borne illness, if eggs are consumed in its raw state or half- cooked. – Bernama