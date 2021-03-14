New cases drop to lowest in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 39 new positive Covid-19 cases, the lowest since the current wave of the outbreak began in September last year with zero deaths and 158 recoveries today (March 14), said Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 39, bringing the cumulative total to 53,903 cases. No death cases were recorded today,” he said here today.

“Today, a total of 158 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospitals, taking the cumulative recovery total to 52,869. A total of 482 patients are receiving treatment, namely 192 in the hospitals and 290 at the public Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 15 and six people require ventilators,” said Masidi, also the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II.

Masidi added Keningau recorded 14 new Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah today, followed by Tawau (five), Kalabakan (three), Nabawan (three), Sipitang (three), Penampang (two), Kota Belud (two), Kinabatangan (one), Tambunan (one), and Lahad Datu (one).

No new cases were found in Telupid, Sandakan, Putatan, Papar, Beluran, Ranau, Kudat, Kunak, Kota Marudu, Tuaran, Tenom, Pitas, Kuala Penyu, Semporna, Beaufort and Tongod.

He also disclosed that the Kota Marudu district moved from the red to orange zone, and the Kinabatangan district changed from orange to yellow zone.

Of the 39 Covid-19 positive cases today, he said 26 cases (66.6%) were from close contact screening, three cases (7.7%) from symptomatic screening, four cases (10.3%) were from existing cluster screening, and six cases (15.4%) were from other categories.

The total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospital is 644 units, the Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) have a total of 3,767 units and the total beds at Temporary Detention Centres (PTS) or prisons remain at 490 units.

This brings the total bed capacity to 4,901 units, and the percentage of bed usage was 9.83% today.

On the Sabah vaccination statistics, Masidi said to date, a total of 2,975 people have received the daily dose of one vaccine, taking the cumulative total to 25,439 people.

For the Sabah Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food basket assistance distribution, Masidi said a total of 285,714 food baskets have been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.