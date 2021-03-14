No one to blame for Rhinos loss – Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Football Association (Safa) acting president Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is confident Sabah FC would rectify the weaknesses and become a much improved team in the Super League challenge.

Bung Moktar made the remark after the team suffered a second straight league defeat, a 0-1 home loss to PJ City FC on Saturday.

He said it was not the time to point fingers following the narrow defeat at the Likas Stadium that left the Rhinos still without a league win after three matches.

“I did follow the match against PJ City FC but I’m not blaming anyone,” he said in a statement to the press on Sunday.

In the match, Sabah had much of the possession but just lacked the aggressiveness to pose any genuine goal threats for much of the game.

And it proved costly as Danny Lok scored the winning goal after capitalising on an unfortunate slip from Ristro Mitrevski in the 53rd minute.

Bung Moktar, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, the new foreign imports did not have adequate time to prepare for the game having just completed the quarantine.

He said they arrived four days ago but only got to train for one or two days of full training sessions with the senior squad before facing PJ City.

“Unlike other teams, our squad just begab training due to the restrictions brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is the situation we are in but I am confident that the team will be able to find their rhythm in two or three matches, thus create better understanding within the team,” he added.

Having said that, Bung Moktar urged for all the players to work harder to improve their performance and chemistry so that the squad would be genuine contenders in the league.

For the record, Sabah have collected only one point from a possible nine points in the opening three matches.

Their sole point came from the 1-1 draw against Malacca United FC in the season opener. However, they lost 0-2 to Kedah Darul Aman FC and 0-1 to PJ City after that.

The state senior squad left for Kuantan on Sunday in preparation for the league tie against Sri Pahang FC at the Darul Makmur Stadium on March 16.