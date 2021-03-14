Number of rabies infected areas in S’wak remains at 67 – DVSS director

SIBU (March 14): The number of rabies infected areas in the state remains at 67, as the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) continues with its mass anti-rabies vaccination exercise to curb the spread of the disease.

In disclosing this, DVSS director Dr Adrian Susin said Sibu is among the rabies-infected areas.

In this regard, he advised all dog owners to vaccinate their dogs against rabies and get the booster dose yearly.

“Yes, DVSS is still doing mass anti rabies. They can also bring their dog to any Veterinary Office for rabies vaccination,” he when asked on the number of rabies infected areas in the state to-date

As for those who have been bitten by a dog, Dr Adrian said they should go to clinic immediately and notify DVSS about the dog.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement yesterday said the rabies death toll in the state climbed to 31 after two persons succumbed to the virus on Saturday.

“These two are the first positive cases of rabies involving humans in Malaysia for the year 2021.

“The total accumulative number of rabies cases in Sarawak since the rabies outbreak was declared in the state on July 1, 2017, now stands at 33 cases with 31 deaths,” he said.