One new Covid-19 cluster, dubbed Begalak Cluster, detected in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Mar 14): Another new Covid-19 cluster was declared by the State Health Department today, involving a timber camp in Song, Kapit.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update said this new cluster named as Begalak Cluster, was declared after 49 new positive cases were identified to have spread from a timber camp living quarters at Sungai Begalak, Song.

It revealed in a statement the index case is a Sarawakian man aged 57, who was tested positive after undergoing screening for those showing syndromes at Song Health Clinic on March 10.

“He is a worker at the camp, and believed to have been infected from the community while he was at Song bazaar since there is no record of him leaving the district since Dec 28 last year

“Following further investigation and close contact tracing, it was found that 48 more persons were tested positive for Covid-19 including the 21 new cases recorded today.

“A total of 325 individuals have been screened with 49 of them tested positive including the index case, 222 tested negative, and 64 others awaiting laboratory results,” said SDMC.

It added that three of those cases have been referred to Sibu Hospital, while 46 others are at the low-risk treatment centre (PKRC) at Kapit Hospital.

With the declaration of the newest cluster, Sarawak now has 29 active Covid-19 clusters statewide.

A total 12 new positive cases were recorded form 11 clusters (apart from Begalak Cluster), while 17 other cluster did not record additional cases.

The Sungai Bakong Cluster in Meradong recorded the most number of positive cases with four, bringing the total number of cases to 198 after 1,533 indviduals have been screened with 1,335 of them tested negative, and no pending laboratory results.

The Pasai Cluster in Sibu, which is active for more than three months now, recorded three new cases this day. This was after a total 42,050 individuals have been screened our of which 39,345 had been tested negative and 23 still waiting for results.

Two new cases were recorded under the Emperoh Jambu Cluster, bringing the total number of cases to 300. A total of 1,550 individuals have been screened with 1,150 of them tested negative, and 100 still waiting laboratory results.

The Sena Cluster in Miri, which was declared on March 12 recorded two new cases bringing the total number of cases to 72.

Two new cases were also recorded under the Gelong Cluster in Kapit, bringing the total number of cases to 243. A total of 290 individuals have been screened with 47 of them tested negative, and none awaiting laboratory results.

One new case each were recorded in six clusters, namely Jalan Main Bazaar Cluster in Sri Aman, Melor Cluster (Pusa), Kiba Cluster (Sibu). Bukit Tunggal Cluster (Julau), Jalan Muhibbah Cluster (Betong) and Jalan Sungai Maong Cluster (Kuching).

The only sub-cluster namely Tangap Sub Cluster in Subis did not record any new case for the day.