Pustaka Miri to hold motivational talk on cancer Monday

MIRI: Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, Miri will be holding a free motivational talk 10am Monday (March 15) on its official YouTube channel and official Facebook page.

The two-hour community talk held in conjunction with International Women’s Day will have Noraini Salleh Alision sharing her personal experience battling cancer.

“As a cancer survivor, Noraini is a sister, a friend, a mother and a loving daughter who hopes to motivate and inspire others,” Pustaka said in a press statement.

The talk on causes, symptoms, and treatment as well as motivation hopes to encourage cancer patients to thrive and live healthy, wonderful lives. Members of the audience can expect questions to be answered during the talk.

For more information, contact the librarian at 085-422 525 or send WhatsApp message to 0115-882 0533.