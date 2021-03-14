Recognise voting right of young Malaysians – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Former Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal urged the Perikatan Nasional government to recognise the right of 18 to 20-year-old Malaysians to vote, as was unanimously agreed on in the Undi 18 bill, back in 2019.

In a press statement dated March 14, the Semporna member of parliament said including 18 to 20-year-olds in the electoral roll was not a question of giving freedom to Malaysian youths, but recognising their right.

“The age of voters and election candidates which had been lowered to 18 is the best present given to youths by the previous administration. This was achieved on July 25, 2019 when the Dewan Negara passed the constitutional bill amendment, 10 days after it received unanimous support in the Dewan Negara.

“However, the Perikatan Nasional government is seen to be flip-flopping with the law even though it has been gazetted in September 2019.

“The actions of the PN government today give the impression that youths are deemed not important in the democratic system in the country.

“In fact, automatic voter registration would encourage youths to be involved and contribute to making big decisions such as forming a government and selecting the leadership of the country,” he said.

Shafie added that the PN government should use this opportunity to encourage 4.2 million young Malaysians who are reportedly eligible to vote, but have not registered.

He also called on the Election Commission (EC) to state firmly the implementation of Undi 18, without influence from any political leaders.

“The EC needs to have more involvement with all stakeholders including opposition members to have the framework to make Undi 18 a success.

“Any delay in this process will surely have an impact on the mood of young people to be involved in the rejuvenation of the democratic process in the country.

“I am confident in the maturity and consideration of young Malaysians in making a decision at the ballot box,” said Shafie.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican urged the EC to clarify on the latest developments regarding Undi 18 implementation to enable the public to get the correct and clear information on the issue.

As an independent entity, he said the EC should explain the situation because the policy to lower the voting age to 18 is already at the implementation stage.

“The law has been passed and gazetted and amendments to the Constitution have been made to implement voter registration of persons when they turn 18.

“The EC must come forward to explain the work map, the process and planning and how it is to be implemented. This is the stage of implementation and it is a long process. There must be further amendments, coordination, amendments to the state constitutions, all these must be explained by the EC,” he told Bernama and RTM in a special media conference at his residence in Shah Alam.

Reezal Merican said KBS cannot take the lead in confronting the issue as it is the EC’s role to explain the direction of Undi 18, including voter registration, voting rights and standing as parliamentary candidate at that age.

He said the Undi 18 issue should be defended and must become a reality because 211 MPs had put aside their political ideology to support the cause which led to its approval at the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara levels.

Reezal Merican was commenting on media reports claiming that the country is still not ready to allow 18-year-olds to vote although the Dewan Rakyat has passed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019.