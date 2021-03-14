RM10,000 compound applies to all MCO categories — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM10,000 compound under the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 applies to all categories of Movement Control Order (MCO), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

This means that those in MCO, Conditional MCO and Recovery MCO areas could be issued a compound of RM10,000 if they violated the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“But (the public) should understand, the police action (issuing the compound) is based on the Emergency Ordinance and it is for the safety of the public,” he told reporters at the groundbreaking for the One Member One House (SASaR) project at Satria Residensi, Sungai Besi here.

Ismail Sabri reiterated that the police cannot reduce the amount of compound imposed and offenders could make an appeal to the District Health Office. — Bernama