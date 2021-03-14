Sarawak to continue testing every close contact of confirmed Covid-19 cases

SIBU: Sarawak will continue with its policy of testing every close-contact of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

In pointing this out, Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapa’ee also says Covid-19 positive cases are required to undergo quarantine even if they are asymptomatic.

He adds that Sarawak continues to report high number of positive cases because of this policy.

“Today (yesterday) out of 222 cases in Sarawak, only 35 cases are symptomatic – if we only did testing on those exhibiting symptoms, Sarawak would only be reporting 35 cases, and not 222.

“However, these 222 are all positive cases and they can infect other people.

“In Sibu, out of 38 cases reported today (yesterday), only eight are showing symptoms.

“If we were to change our policy, that would mean we’d only report eight cases in Sibu.

“In Sarawak, we test every close-contact even if they do not show any symptom – we do not reject anyone who decide to go for swab-test, even if they’re asymptomatic,” said Dr Annuar, who is also Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator, in his daily Facebook Live session yesterday.