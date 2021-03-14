Song district turns to Covid-19 red zone

KUCHING (Mar 14): Song district is now a Covid-19 red zone after it recorded 53 local infection cases in the past 14 days, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 update, SDMC disclosed there was an increase in Covid-19 cases in Song after 23 new cases were recorded today, including 21 from the newly declared Begalak Cluster.

The other two new cases in Song were detected following an Active Case Detection (ACD) carried out recently.

Based on Ministry of Health (MOH)’s classification, districts with more than 40 cases in a two-week period is classified as red zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones, one to 20 cases as yellow zones and those with no cases as green zones.

The districts of Serian, Subis, Julau, Betong, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu remain as red zones with accumulated number of 2,483 local infection cases within two-week period.

The districts of Bau, Mukah and Sarikei remain orange zones with total 95 local infection cases in the last 14 days.

The districts of Dalat, Limbang, Selangau, Telang Usan, Tanjung Manis, Kanowit, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Belaga, Lundu, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Marudi, Mukah, Pusa, Asajaya, Beluru, Saratok and Sebauh stay as yellow zones with accumulated number of 137 local infection cases within two-week period.

A total eight districts remain as green zones or with no cases. They are namely Pakan, Matu, Lawas, Daro, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Tebedu and Kabong.

On another matter, SDMC also reported the police issued 35 compounds today to individuals who did comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) against Covid-19.

Kuching recorded the highest number of compounds with 18, followed by Bintulu (9), Sibu (4) and Padawan (4).

Four business premises under the jurisdiction of Miri City Council (MCC) were also issued compounds by the Ministry of Local Government and Housing for flouting the SOP.