SUPP Dudong to assist in compound appeal

SIBU: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch has formed a legal aid bureau to assist with appeal of RM10,000 compound for non-compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Its chairman Wong Ching Yong told thesundaypost that the bureau was set up yesterday based on public feedback as the hefty amount would affect the livelihood of offenders.

“Members of the legal aid bureau are lawyers George Lim, Wee Wui Kiat,Victor Lau PK, Boston Ho Teck Howe, Wong Woan Yi and Vivian Lim. I am very happy that these lawyers and senior counsel like George Lim have agreed to help” he said.

Those who need such service may call or send WhatsApp messages to the bureau’s co-ordinator Jason Tay at 017-8238977.

The compound for violating SOP of Movement Control Order (MCO) has increased from RM1,000 to RM10,000 starting 12.01 am March 11 under Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.