1.4 mln individuals did not complete MySejahtera Covid-19 vaccine registration

PUTRAJAYA (March 15): About 1.4 million individuals who registered via MySejahtera for Covid-19 vaccine were found not completing their registration, said Coordinating Minister for National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin.

According to him, they only filled in their names and identity card numbers for vaccine shot without replying to health evaluation questions as well as not filling their latest addresses.

“The latest address is necessary as the appointment is assigned to the nearest Vaccine Dispensing Centre (PPV)

“We do not take the address in the identity card as many are no longer living in the address on the card,” he said in a joint media conference on the development of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme here today, with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Khairy who is Science, Technology and Innovation Minister said those who did not complete their MySejahtera registration would receive a short messaging service (SMS) from today asking them to complete their registration in the application.

According to him, so far, more than five million individuals have registered for the jab via MySejahtera while 44,399 individuals registered through the website and call centres.

“According to the registration ratio to the target population from MySejahtera, it covers 22.8 per cent of the targeted population and the number of appointments issued was 391,877 for the first phase,” he said.

Khairy said so far, 301,699 had received vaccine injections through the national vaccine programme and among the recipients were nurses (23.86 per cent); doctors (22.23 per cent); other health groups (23.40 per cent); army, police and others (21.33 per cent) and only 0.11 per cent involved members of the administration which is 302 people. – Bernama