1,200 frontliners in Tawau to get Covid-19 vaccine jab

TAWAU: A total of 1,200 frontline workers in Tawau will receive their Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine jab from today under the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme.

Health Officer at the Tawau Health Office, Dr G Navindran said the vaccination programme for the frontliners would be carried out over a period of three days from today.

The doctor, who also received the Covid-19 vaccine jab yesterday, advised the public to not be afraid to get the vaccine jab and urged them to register for the vaccination through the MySejahtera application.

“I have a history of high blood pressure, and it does not prevent me from taking the vaccine, unless a patient is allergic to vaccine, but checks will be done on the patient’s medical history before the vaccine is given,” he added.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Tawau Disaster Operations Control Centre, Arnold Joibi, who launched the vaccination programme today, said there are nine Vaccine Receiving Centres (PPV) in the Tawau district.

Arnold, who is also Tawau Municipal Council (MPT) president and given the Covid-19 vaccine jab yesterday, said about 400 staff of MPT have registered for the vaccination. – Bernama