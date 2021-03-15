ACD for Sentosa, Permai and Jeriah zones in Sibu to be held starting tomorrow, says SDDMC

SIBU (Mar 15): Active case detection will be carried out zones 15 (Sentosa), 28 (Permai) and 29 (Jeriah) and residents in these areas are urged to give their full cooperation, said the Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC).

In statement today, SDDMC said the ACD for zone 15 will begin tomorrow till March 17 at Forest Reserve Carpark, Sentosa from 10am till 2pm

As for zones 28 and 29, it is from March 18 to 19 at Lake Garden, Permai from 9am till 1pm, it said.

“Residents in these areas are urged to give full cooperation by turning up for the Covid-19 screening,” SDDMC said.

It added that zone 15 covers Jalan Bukit Lima Timur, Jalan Belatok, Jalan Sentosa, Lorong Sentosa Utara, Lorong Sentosa Barat, Lorong Sentosa Timur, Lorong Sentosa Timur 3, Lorong Sentosa Timur 3A, Lorong Sentosa Timur 3B, Lorong Sentosa Timur 3C, Lorong Sentosa Utara 7, Lorong Sentosa Utara 5, Lorong Sentosa Utara 8, Lorong Sentosa 8A, Lorong Sentosa 6, Lorong Sentosa Utara 6B, Lorong Sentosa Utara 8A/6A, Lorong Sentosa 8A/6, Lorong Sentosa 8A/4, Lorong Sentosa 8A/2, Lorong Sentosa 5, Lorong Sentosa 6, Lorong Sentosa 8, Lorong Sentosa 10, Lorong Sentosa 2, Lorong Sentosa 4, Lorong Sentosa 1, Lorong Sentosa Timur 4, Lorong Sentosa Timur 6, Lorong Sentosa Barat 2B, Lorong Sentosa Barat 2A, Lorong Sentosa Barat 1A, Lorong Sentosa Barat 1, Lorong Sentosa Barat 2, Lorong Belatok Utara 2, Lorong Belatok 2, Lorong Belatok 6, Lorong Belatok 1, Lorong Belatok 3, Lorong Belatok 5, Lorong Belatok 2E/2, Lorong Belatok 2E/1, Lorong Bukit Lima, Lorong Bukit Lima Timur 13, Lorong Bukit Lima Timur 17, Lorong Bukit Lima Timur 14, Lorong Bukit Lima Timur 2D, Lorong Bukit Lima Timur 26, Lorong Bukit Lima Timur 14, Lorong Bukit Lima Timur 2D, Lorong Bukit Lima Timur 26, Lorong Bukit Lima Timur 2B/1, Lorong Bukit Lima Timur 2B/2, Lorong Sentosa 5A, Lorong Sentosa 5E, Lorong Sentosa 5G and Lorong Sentosa 8A.

Zone 28 covers Permai housing estate, Lorong Ulu Oya 7, Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman 25, Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman 29, Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman 29B, Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman 31, Lorong Ulu Oya 11, Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman 35, Lorong Ulu Oya 8, and Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman 39A.

It said zone 29 covers Jalan Ulu Oya, Jalan Jeriah, Kampung Jeriah and Lorong Ulu Oya 16A/4.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), said 251 new positive cases were recorded in Sarawak today, with Sibu having the highest number of cases at 65.