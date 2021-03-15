Complete school project without hiccups – Ongkili

KOTA MARUDU: Inefficiency of Bumiputera contractors caused the failure of the rakyat’s economic progress.

Giving example of the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Langkon project, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said the project was a total failure.

“This time, the project must be completed without hiccups, for the good of students and community in Kota Marudu,” he said, announcing that the Bumi Handal Sdn Bhd had taken over the project from the last contractor after it was officially terminated last year.

He said the last Bumiputera contractor awarded the project failed the project, despite eight times extension of the project completion period, forcing secondary students to ‘squat’ at Sekolah Kebangsaan Langkon school for education.

“Not only did they deprive the students of good facilities, them failing in completing government projects also became the cause for failure of economic progress of rakyat,” said Ongkili, after a briefing on the progress of SMK Langkon by the newly appointed contractor.

Ongkili however expressed confidence that the newly appointed contractor will be able to carry out the project on time.

“We do not want to hear anyone requesting for extension of time for the project,” he said, adding that the school is expected to be completed next year.

The RM27.7 million project would include the construction of 24 classrooms, sports facilities and administration office.

Phase two of the project would include the construction of hostel facilities and other amenities.

Also present at the event were Tandek Assemblyman Hendrus Anding and Kota Marudu District Officer William Ahlan.