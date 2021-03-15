Covid-19: 1 death, 251 new cases in Sarawak today

KUCHING (March 15): Sarawak recorded a Covid-19 fatality today along with 251 new positive cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that the death toll in the state now stands at 91 with the latest death case involving a 64-year-old Sarawakian woman who had sought treatment at Kapit Hospital and was found to have Covid-19 symptoms of fever and cough.

“The victim’s RT-PCR test was found positive on Feb 25. She was subsequently referred to Sibu Hospital for further treatment.

“Her condition deteriorated thereafter and she passed away on March 14,” it said, noting that the patient had a history of comorbidity namely chronic kidney disease, hypertension and gout.

On the new positive cases, the committee said Sibu recorded the highest number of cases with 65 followed by Miri (40), Bintulu (36), Betong (23), Kuching (22), Julau (22) and Song (14).

“Seven other districts recorded single-digit cases and they are Kapit (8), Subis (8), Bau (4), Meradong (4), Sarikei (3), Samarahan (2) and Serian (1).

“This bring the total number of positive cases in the state to 12,702 cases,” it said.

SDMC said only 17 individuals out of the 251 new positive cases had showed signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection when screenings were conducted.

“There were also 225 cases of individuals who were instructed to be quarantined at quarantine centres.

“These consisted of 216 individuals who have been identified as close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases and nine individuals who had just returned from high-risk infection areas (Import B),” it said.

It summed up that the cases reported today consisted of 156 cases which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 60 cases which were detected from existing active clusters; 19 cases from other screening at health facilities; seven cases from symptomatic individual screenings at health facilities; and nine Import B cases involving individuals who had returned from other states in the country.

“In Sibu, 45 cases were traced from individuals who were screened through active case detection (ACD) of contacts to Covid-19 positive cases; 18 cases from screenings of individuals at health centres in the district; one involving the screening of a symptomatic individual at a health centre; and one Import B case involving an individual who was infected in Kuala Lumpur,” it said.

It pointed out that in Miri, 38 cases were detected from ACD while another two involving screening of symptomatic individuals at health centres in the district.

“Bintulu’s 36 cases consisted of 18 cases linked to the Jalan Tanjung Cluster; six from other screenings at health centres; five Import B cases where the individuals were infected in Johor (2), Selangor (1), Kelantan (1) and Kuala Lumpur (1); four detected from ACD and three involving screening of symptomatic individuals at health centres.

“In Betong, 20 of its cases were linked to the Jalan Muhibbah Cluster while another two were from ACD. The district also recorded a case involving a symptomatic individual at a health centre and this has been categorised as an Import C case from Sri Aman,” it said.

On Kuching’s cases, the committee said the district detected 15 cases from ACD; three from other screenings at health facilities; three Import B cases involving individuals who were infected in Johor, Sabah and Kuala Lumpur; and one case involving the Emperoh Jambu Cluster.

“For Julau, all 21 cases were detected from ACD whereas in Song, 13 cases have been linked to the Begalak Cluster and one involving the screening of a health worker at a health facility in the district.

“Subis recorded seven cases which have been linked to the Sena Cluster and one from other screening at a health facility,” it said, adding that in Kapit, five cases were detected from ACD and three were detected from other screenings at health centres.

It also said that the four cases in Bau and three in Sarikei were all traced from ACD.

“Samarahan’s two cases consisted of one linked to the Emperoh Jambu Cluster and another through ACD while Serian’s sole case was also detected through ACD,” it said, noting that the case in Serian has been categorised as an Import C case from Sibu.

On the recovery of Covid-19 patients, SDMC said 211 had recovered today of which 60 were discharged from Sibu Hospital; 35 from the quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) in Betong; 34 from Miri Hospital; 28 from Bintulu Hospital; 27 from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), 17 from Sarikei Hospital, five from PKRC under Kapit Hospital; three from PKRC Mukah and two from PKRC Sri Aman.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 10,197 or 80.28 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It also said that 2,367 patients were still being isolated and treated at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, where 760 were being treated at Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu; 423 at Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri; 334 at Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu; 265 at SGH and PKRC Kuching; 207 at Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit; 183 at Betong Hospital and PKRC Betong; 136 at Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei; 18 at PKRC Mukah; 18 at Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC Sri Aman; 18 at PKRC Serian; three at Limbang Hospital and two at PKRC Lawas.

A total of 256 new person under investigation (PUI) cases were also reported with two pending lab test results.