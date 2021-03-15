Covid-19: MOH expects daily cases to be around 500 by May

PUTRAJAYA (March 15): The Ministry of Health (MOH) expects the daily Covid-19 positive cases to be around 500 in May, depending on the people’s level of compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the government.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the projection was made based on the declining infectivity rate (Rt) or R-naught (R0), which was 0.87 yesterday compared to 0.9 on Feb 28.

“However, if the SOP is not adhered to, the RT is expected to rise again to over 1.0, likewise the number of daily positive cases,” he said at the news conference on developments on the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, here, today.

Dr Adham said that up to yesterday, most states had achieved an RT of below 1.0 except for Terengganu and Penang.

On the incidence of Covid-19 cases based on districts in the peninsula, he said for the period of Feb 28 to March 14, the number of districts in the green zones increased to 11 from six.

The districts involved were four in Kedah, two each in Pahang and Perak, and one each in Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan.

In the same period, the number of districts in the red zones dropped to 35 from 42, and increased from 31 districts to 37 in the yellow zones. – Bernama