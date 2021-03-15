Covid-19: New cases drop to 39 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 39 new positive Covid-19 cases – the lowest since the current wave of the outbreak began in September last year – with zero-death and 158 recoveries yesterday, said Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“According to the report of Sabah Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today (yesterday) is 39, bringing the cumulative total to 53,903 cases.

No death case was recorded.

“Today (yesterday), a total of 158 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospitals, taking the cumulative recovery total to 52,869. A total of 482 patients are receiving treatment, namely 192 in the hospitals and 290 at the public Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (intensive care unit) is 15, and six people require ventilators,” said Masidi, also the state Local Government and Housing Minister, and Finance Minister II.

He added that Keningau recorded 14 new Covid-19 positive cases – the highest number in Sabah yesterday, followed by Tawau with five cases, Kalabakan (three), Nabawan (three), Sipitang (three), Penampang (two), Kota Belud (two), Kinabatangan (one), Tambunan (one), and Lahad Datu (one).

No new case was found in Telupid, Sandakan, Putatan, Papar, Beluran, Ranau, Kudat, Kunak, Kota Marudu, Tuaran, Tenom, Pitas, Kuala Penyu, Semporna, Beaufort and Tongod.

Masidi also disclosed that the Kota Marudu District moved from the Red to Orange Zone, and the Kinabatangan District changed from Orange to Yellow Zone.

He said of the 39 ositive cases yesterday, 26 (66.6 per cent) were from close-contact screening, three (7.7 per cent) from symptomatic screening, four (10.3 per cent) were from existing cluster screening, and six (15.4 per cent) were from other categories.

The total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospital was at 644 units, the PKRC with a total of 3,767 units, while the total beds at the Temporary Detention Centres (PTS), or prisons, remained at 490 units.

This brought total bed capacity to 4,901 units, and the percentage of bed usage was at 9.83 per cent yesterday.

On Sabah vaccination statistics, Masidi said to date, a total of 2,975 people had each received the dosage of one vaccine, taking the cumulative total to 25,439 people.

For Sabah Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food basket assistance distribution, Masidi said a total of 285,714 food baskets had been distributed to the targeted groups in Sabah.