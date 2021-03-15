Dr Yii: Latest increase of fine for SOP violation opens up many loopholes for abuse against people

KUCHING (March 15): The latest increase of fine for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) opens up many loopholes for abuse against the people, especially the poor, uninformed and uneducated, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

“It also creates additional unnecessary burden to health officers who are already overstretched, overworked and even underappreciated,” he said, remarking that the increase in fine is considered to be hard handed and punitive in nature.

Dr Yii said they have come across a case involving an elderly, who just lost a son in the past week due to a disease, being issued with a compound of RM10,000 for non-compliance of SOP.

“We were informed that he was sitting in coffee shop alone feeling lost and sad (over the passing of his son). He eventually got up and walked out of the shop but forgot to wear his mask. He was then approached by enforcers who issued him a RM 10,000 fine straight.

“He was very distraught as he cannot in any way afford to pay the fine. He acknowledged that he forgot but couldn’t think straight and do not feel like himself for quite a while due to all that is going around him,” said Dr Yii.

Dr Yii said the enforcement on SOP compliance must be fair and equitable, adding that one of the concerns highlighted due to the exorbitant fine was that it might open up the risk for certain enforcers to demand ‘duit kopi’ (bribe) in exchange of not issuing the compound.

“While this does not involve all the enforcement officers where many are responsible in what they do, but without proper accountability, ‘bad apples’ among them can abuse this law and oppress those who are desperate, uneducated or even unaware.”

Noting that they have received a few complaints from the public on these ‘bad apples’ in the enforcement unit demanding ‘duit kopi’, Dr Yii opined that a proper system of accountability must be put in place.

“On top of that, by pushing the responsibility to the Health Department to process such appeals (on fines), they are adding more workload, paperwork and bureaucracy to an already overstretched department.”

At the end of day, Dr Yii said policies related to the compliance of SOP is welcomed, on the conditions that it must be educational in spirit, holistically address the issues concerns and not punitive in nature.