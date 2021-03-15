Expatriates can register for vaccination

KOTA KINABALU: Expatriates living in Sabah can register for the Covid-19 vaccination along with the citizens and vaccination for illegal immigrants is expected to commence after the state has reached 70% vaccination coverage for citizens, said Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, also Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II, said the Sabah government is working together with the National Security Council to refine the process of registration mechanism for undocumented non-citizens.

“Non-citizens (illegal immigrants) are planned to be vaccinated after the vaccination coverage among citizens reaches 70%. This plan is still under joint discussion between the Sabah state government and National Security Council and all relevant agencies,” he said at a press conference here today.

“Foreigners with employment or travel documents (expat) living in Sabah can register as ordinary citizens and they will be scheduled according to age category and comorbidity rish, namely phase two for the elderly, chronic patients and the disabled, and phase three for adults aged 18 years and above,” he added.

He said the Covid-19 Immunization Task Force (CITF) had drawn up a plan to register vaccine recipients through the help of District Health Office and District Community Development Leaders Unit (UPPM).

“This approach also includes outreach to remote areas. The District CITF will make specific plans to either identify suitable locations, such as multipurpose halls or community halls, to make it easier for residents to come forward to receive vaccinations, or bring vaccination teams to remote areas to provide the best vaccination coverage to residents in remote areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masidi said 241,492 people in Sabah have registered for the vaccination through the MySejahtera application.

“As of March 15, 2021, a total of 28,445 people have been given the first dose of Covid vaccine. This number is 67.5% of the total list of frontline members in the Sabah state,” he said.

“As of March 15, 2021, the Sabah State Health Department has received 470 reports of side effects reported though the MySejahtera application, through the website of the National Pharmacy Regulatory Division (NPRA) and through the Pharmacy Information System (PhIS).

“Most of those who experience side effects report only mild and harmless side effects.

“In Phase 2 and Phase 3, the Sabah State Health Department is targeting 30,000 people to be vaccinated daily. The vaccination program is implemented everyday including Saturdays and Sundays,” he added.

Masidi said the vaccination plan is expected to be done simultaneously throughout Sabah.

However, he said the plan is subject to the supply and delivery of vaccines to Sabah from the central level.