Former Covid-19 patients can return to work without screening, letter of permission, says Sibu DHO

SIBU (Mar 15): Employees who are former Covid-19 patients need not obtain a letter of permission to return to work or to undergo Covid-19 screening from Sibu Divisional Health Office (DHO).

This was confirmed by Divisional Health Officer Dr Teh Jo Hun in a press statement today informing all private sector employers.

“DHO confirms that employees who are former Covid-19 patients can return to work as usual without having to undergo Covid-19 screening first and need not obtain a letter of permission to return to work from this office (DHO).

“According to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the positive test results for Covid-19 patients who have recovered is due to the virus or virus fragment that had died.

“In this connection, former Covid-19 patients will not infect others after receiving treatment or after 14 days,” Dr Teh said.

Towards this end, he urged all private sector employers to allow employees who were former Covid-19 patients to return to work as usual in line with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19 which has been laid out.

Separately, Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee revealed that a platform had been set up to provide support to the Covid-19 survivors and their families.

Dr Annuar, who is spearheading the ‘Sibu Covid-19 Survivor Support Group’ initiative, regards the establishment of this platform as ‘timely’ in view of the current number of 4,584 positive Covid-19 cases here.

The Nangka assemblyman said this support group would serve as a platform for Covid-19 survivors to come together and share experiences with one another on matters such as ways to overcome mental exhaustion when going through the treatments, among others.