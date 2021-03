KUCHING (Mar 15): Kampung Bintawa Ulu and Tengah will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for two weeks starting at 12.01am tonight (March 16), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that the decision was made in view of the increasing number of positive Covid-19 cases from the area.

“The EMCO will be enforced on Kampung Bintawa Ulu and Tengah with effect from March 16 at 12.01am until March 30 at 11.59pm,” it said.