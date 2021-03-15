Khairy to receive first Sinovac vaccine Thursday

PUTRAJAYA (March 15): Malaysia will start using the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine this Thursday, with the Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin, becoming the first recipient of the Chinese-produced vaccine.

Announcing the matter in a press conference on the development of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme here today, Khairy said that he would receive the Sinovac vaccine at the Rembau Hospital, Negeri Sembilan.

“We will start the vaccination exercise using the Sinovac vaccine at Rembau Hospital and I will be the first person to receive the vaccine,” said Khairy, who is also Rembau MP.

The Drug Control Authority (DCA) on March 2 approved the conditional registration of three Covid-19 vaccines for use, namely, AstraZeneca Solution for Injection; CoronaVac Suspension for Injection – Sinovac; and COMIRNATY Concentrate for Dispersion for Injection.

On the procurement of the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) company from the United States, Khairy said that the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) had decided not to proceed with the procurement of this vaccine.

“On J&J, we decided not to go ahead for now because the delivery schedule is not to the satisfaction of the Malaysian government. They need to come back to us with an increased amount and a faster delivery schedule,” he said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, who was also present at the press conference, said that second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would be administered from Wednesday.

Malaysia started the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme on Feb 24 with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin among the first individuals to receive the first of two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. – Bernama