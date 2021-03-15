KKIP factories warned over workers’ quarters

KOTA KINABALU: Employers are urged to provide accommodation for employees that meet the set standards under the Minimum Standards for Housing, Accommodation and Facilities of Employees Act 1990 (Act 446).

This is to curb the spread of Covid-19 as overcrowded accommodation of workers contributed to numerous clusters, said Local Government and Housing Assistant Minister Datuk Isnin Haji Aliasnih.

“We urge employers to go through the proper channels of applying for employees’ accommodation, through the Ministry as well as local authorities such as City Hall (DBKK). Living quarters without approval and that do not meet the set standards are considered illegal and action will be taken against these employers,” he said.

Isnin said this to reporters after an inspection at two factories at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP), today.

The inspection at the first factory found more than 20 workers crammed into small makeshift “container” rooms, within the premises of the factory. This is in direct violation of the Act and it was also found that no permit or application had been made to either the Ministry or DBKK to provide living quarters to employees within the said premises.

The living quarters at another factory were in slightly better condition, although again, no application had been made to relevant authorities to allow for employees’ accommodation at the site.

“Today’s inspection found that the living quarters provided for employees are not in good condition, as though they (employers) do not care about the accommodation of employees. Some even placed their employees at the factory.

“This is a violation of the law as they are not supposed to allow employees to live in the factory premises. Relevant authorities will take action against these employers as deterrence, so that this practice is not adopted by other employers,” said Isnin.

Warning letters were issued following yesterday’s inspection, upon which employers are given a period of 14 days to relocate employees to proper living quarters or provide proper accommodation.

Otherwise, a summons of up to RM200,000 will follow thereafter.

Isnin said inspections at factories in the state had been conducted beginning March 2, involving 940 living quarters, 240 employers and 9,378 employees to date. Based on the inspections, 1,367 violations were recorded.

“As of now, not a single place we inspected since March 2 went through the proper channels to provide proper accommodation. This is a stern reminder to employers not to take this matter lightly. We have also found that 52 per cent of employees at these quarters are Malaysians, and so we want to ensure the welfare of our workforce,” he said.

He added that the second round of inspections was carried out beginning yesterday, and those found in violation of the law will face prosecution.

Meanwhile, Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia deputy director-general (operations) Wan Zulkifli Wan Setapa said after the illegal structure or accommodation is vacated, employers are required to relocate employees to proper quarters such as rented houses or affordable hotels.

He said the Department can assist in finding a suitable space, but costs will be borne by employers.