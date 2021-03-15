Klias Peninsula to be nominated as Ramsar site

KOTA KINABALU: The State government is pursuing the prospect of nominating a third Ramsar site in Sabah – the Klias Peninsula.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said that the Klias Peninsula is an important wetland area that consists of a variety of forest vegetations such as the mangrove forest, peat swamp forest, freshwater swamp and nypa forest.

In it, there are iconic wildlife of Borneo such as the Proboscis Monkeys, fireflies, estuarine crocodiles, and migratory birds, he said.

“The diversity of forests and its inhabitants make it suitable to be the next Ramsar site for Sabah,” he said.

Jafry who was represented by Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai also said that to continue with the preparation, a working paper that will be prepared by the Sabah Wetlands Conservation Society (SWCS) need to be endorsed by the Cabinet.

“I believe with the utmost support from my ministry and relevant authorities, Klias Peninsular will be the eighth Ramsar Sit for Malaysia,” he said.

Speaking at the launch of the SWCS Fourth International Symposium on the Conservation and Management of Wetlands (ISCMW2020) held at the Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort and Spa, near here today, Jafry also said that the Lower Kinabatangan-Segama wetland and the Kota Kinabalu Wetland were the first and second Ramsar sites for Sabah, respectively.

“This international recognition helps in enhancing the conservation efforts to the last remaining patch of mangrove forest in Kota Kinabalu city. In light of the environmental pressures within Kota Kinabalu Wetland faces, its status as a Ramsar suite will surely ensure its continued protection and preservation,” he said.

He said that for the two wetland sites, the wetlands management plans for biodiversity conservation must be integrated with the development plans for tourism.

“All local agencies involved must ensure that the objectives for conservation and wise use of the site must be met. Any negative impacts from existing and future tourism activities must be minimized by appropriate management planning and continuous monitoring, offering enriching experiences at both these wetlands is important for attracting tourists but needs careful planning to ensure that visitation rates and activities are ecologically and socially sustainable. Communication and education about these wetlands must be heightened to help raise awareness about wetland values and biodiversity and to win support from tourists and others for wetland conservation.”

Meanwhile, president of Sabah Wetlands Conservation Society, Datuk Zainie Abdul Aucasa said that for the past two years, SWCS had been working tirelessly on the ground to conduct field trips, feasibility studies and meeting with the relevant government agencies to pushing forward the proposal.

“I am hoping this year, with the stewardship of Datuk Jafry Ariffin as the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah, the proposal of making Klias Peninsula as the third Ramsar site in Sabah will be materialized,” he said.