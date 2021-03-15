KPDNHEP strives to alleviate people’s burden — Nanta

KAPIT: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) strives to continue working hard and rolling out policies meant to alleviate the burden off the people.

In stating this pledge, minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said his ministry would continue moving forward following a very challenging journey throughout 2020 due to Covid-19, which he regarded as ‘a situation that we had never encountered before’.

“Of course, there are always opportunity and room for improvement, and all these will be implemented to benefit the people, especially the consumers and business operators,” he wrote on his Facebook update to commemorate his one-year anniversary as the minister in charge of the KPDNHEP.

The Kapit MP, who is also the secretary-general of the state’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), has been a parliamentarian since 1999.

Previously, Nanta was the federal deputy minister of rural and regional development prior to the 14th general election in 2018.

His first statement made following his appointment as the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry was: ‘I am not going to be a minister only for Sarawak; I am a minister for Malaysia’.

“Fast-forward 2021, I can say that my stand stays very much the same – to serve the people of Malaysia from all walks of life.

“Right from the beginning, I have made it clear that I would continue all the good policies and strategies that were already in place in the ministry,” wrote Nanta, 62, in his Facebook post.