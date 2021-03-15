Moderate level of consumer rights appreciation among Malaysians – Nanta

PUTRAJAYA (March 15): The Consumer Empowerment Index in the country is now at 63.1 per cent which shows consumers in Malaysia have yet to truly appreciate and practise their rights as consumers, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Speaking at the World Consumer Rights Day and 2021 National Consumer Day celebrations, the minister said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) will continue to design advocacy programmes for each level of consumers to handle current consumerism issues.

“It will always be one of the ministry’s priorities, to develop more effective strategies that empower consumers to adapt to a more sustainable way of living as well as to address other consumerism issues which directly impact the daily lives of the people,” he said when delivering his speech virtually.

On several programmes conducted by the ministry, Nanta said they are proactive measures of the ministry in ensuring the rights of consumers are protected.

According to him, the Price Catcher application was developed to facilitate consumers make comparison of prices while the MySales Tracker application enable consumers to check cheap sales activities near them.

KPDNHEP also provides nine complaint channels for consumers to forward any issues on consumerism, he said.

On the Malaysian Tribunal for Consumer Claims (TTPM) which is an alternative platform for consumers to file claims on purchase of goods and services, Nanta said 32,550 cases were recorded from 2015 to February this year, involving claims amounting to RM176.03 million.

In this regard, Nanta said this year is the first time Malaysia is celebrating the National Consumer Day on the same date as the World Consumer Rights Day which is March 15.

Themed ’Combating Plastic Pollution’ for the World Consumer Rights year, Nanta said the issue of pollution is a major challenge faced currently from imprudent waste management.

According to a World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) study in 2019, Malaysia was among the countries with the highest plastic consumption at about 16.78 kg per person compared to China, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, he said. – Bernama