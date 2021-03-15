NSC releases revised SOPs for S’wak CMCO

KUCHING (Mar 15): The National Security Council (NSC) has released the revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Sarawak’s Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) which has been extended starting tomorrow until March 29.

The SOPs applies to 18 zones in the state namely Kuching (including Samarahan and Serian divisions), Sri Aman, Sarikei (including Betong division), Mukah, Bintulu, Miri, Beluru, Subis, Telang Usan, Marudi, Limbang, Sibu, Kanowit, Selangau, Kapit, Song, Belaga and Bukit Mabong.

The council stated that massage centres, spas and reflexologies in green or yellow zones are allowed to operate based on SOPs issued by the state’s Ministry of Local Government and Housing.

The same also applies to karaoke centres and cinemas.

NSC said all businesses, economic sectors and industries are permitted to operate as fixed by the government.

“Markets, shopping centre and retail stores are to operate according to the SOPs from 6am to 10pm while restaurants, food stalls, food trucks, street food vendors, mobile food vendors, hawker centres, food stalls or kiosks at the roadside, retail store and sundry shops can operate from 6am to 10am in adherence to the SOPs issued for the food sector.

“Restaurants and food stalls are allowed to provide dine-in services with the condition of maintaining a distance of one-metre apart between diners, as well as permitted to provide take-away, delivery and drive-thru services from 6am to 10pm,” it said.

Daily, wholesale, agriculture and night markets, as well as midnight bazaar, are permitted to operate until 10pm in accordance to the operating hours stated in their license or permit and to be monitored by the relevant authorities or the People’s Volunteer Corp (Rela).

Petrol stations, laundry services and other business operations for daily needs can operate from 6am to 10pm.

It said activities that are not allowed and placed under the negative list are night clubs/pubs, sports or recreational activities at swimming pools, physical contact sports or recreational activities, combat sports, activities that are difficult to main physical distancing such as fun run, fun ride, marathon, triathlon and so on.

Meanwhile, NSC said that travelling between zones is still not allowed unless for essential services that have obtained police permit.

“The number of passengers allowed in a vehicle is based on the vehicle’s capacity but high-risk individuals and children are discouraged from visiting crowded and public areas,” it stated.

The movement of private and government vehicles and those of private companies for the purpose of travelling to and from places of work or for official government business must adhere to the vehicle’s capacity for the number of passengers transporting.

It said heading into CMCO zones and to Movement Control Order (MCO) or Enhanced MCO areas are not permitted except for essential services and those with police permit.

All activities and services at airports and ports are allowed to operate.

Public transportation services including public, express bus, ferry, air flight, taxi, e-hailing services and other public transportation are allowed to operate as according to the operating hours stated in their license.

Food delivery services are allowed to operate from 6am until 10pm throughout the CMCO period.