Other states should emulate Sarawak in helping students settle study loans – PTPTN

KUALA LUMPUR (March 15):The initiative taken by the Sarawak government to help students from the state to repay their loans with the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) should be emulated by other state governments.

PTPTN, in a statement today, regarded the effort by the Sarawak government as appropriate at a time when the people are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“PTPTN is always prepared to work with state governments in realising this initiative to ensure the welfare of borrowers,” it said.

The Sarawak government has allocated RM30 million to assist its students to repay their PTPTN loan.

The incentive is given through the Sarawak Foundation to students who have repaid at least 30 per cent of their PTPTN loan.

No application is required to obtain the incentive as those eligible can check their names through the official PTPTN portal (ptptn.gov.my/SemakanInsentifBayaranBalikAnakSarawak). – Bernama