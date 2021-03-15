PBDS Baru lodges police report over inflammatory remarks on social media

MIRI (March 15): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PDBS) Baru yesterday lodged a police report against a woman for allegedly making inflammatory remarks in a video which has been posted on social media.

PBDS Baru president Bobby William in a statement here today, said the party wanted the police to thoroughly investigate the woman in the video for making the remarks with the intend of creating chaos among the people in the country.

“This kind of incident should had not happened in Malaysia. We are multi-religious country and that Malaysia is not owned by one single race and religion.

“This woman (in the video) must be investigated and sentence to maximum jail to serve as lesson to all Malaysians,” Bobby said.

He was referring to a video posted on the social media, where a woman who claimed to be from Selangor had questioned the High Court’s decision that Christians nationwide can use the word “Allah” and three other Arabic words in their religious publications for educational purposes.

Bobby said by making such statement, the woman had challenged the existing harmony and stability that the country is enjoying and caused anger to the people especially of those in Sabah and Sarawak who had been living in peace.

“She did not show any respect and tolerance to others and there could be a hidden motive to cause racial and religious tension among the multi-religious people in this country,” Bobby added.

Hence, he said PBDS Baru wanted the authorities to quickly investigate the matter and take action against anyone including the woman in the video who are using the social media to play up racial or religious issues.

Meanwhile, Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said police have received five police reports against the woman, lodged by a few individuals and local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) between March 13 and March 15.

“We have opened an investigation paper for further action,” said Hakemal.