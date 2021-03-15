RM1.13 million in compounds issued to 109 customers at entertainment centre

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of RM1.13 million in compounds were issued to 109 customers at an entertainment centre, for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in a raid in Muar last Saturday night.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the 81 men and 28 women – all locals aged between 17 and 52 – were arrested at about 10.45pm.

He said all of them were issued RM10,000 compound each for not practising the required physical distancing while at the premises.

“The police also arrested a 52-year-old man who claimed to be the manager of the entertainment centre, and he was later fined RM50,000 for violating the SOP set for the Conditional MCO (CMCO).

“However, all those detained were not remanded, while the caretaker and workers at the premises had their statements recorded by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Muar police headquarters,” he said, adding that urine tests conducted on all the individuals were found to be negative.

Ayob Khan said checks also found that the premises had been raided twice previously – on Feb 26 and March 10 – and compounds were also issued.

However, the business continued to operate without an entertainment licence. — Bernama