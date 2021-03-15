SAPP: New Deal should be supported by all

KOTA KINABALU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) being the new deal for Malaysia should be supported and strengthened for the benefit of all, said Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

Its president, Datuk Yong Teck Lee, said Perikatan is the only political coalition that can work towards the betterment of all Malaysians regardless of race and religion.

“Perikatan comprises of various parties that care for the welfare of not only one race but all, including the natives in Sabah and Sarawak as well as the Orang Asli in peninsular Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

He said leaders in PN are committed in ensuring that unity is fostered while the welfare of all is taken care of according to their constitutional rights.

Therefore, there is no reason to doubt the effectiveness of this governance, he said.

Yong said this political coalition is a platform that ensures inter and intra community relations can function well as the nation fights against challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, economic slowdown and others.

He said being part of this ‘new deal’ for Malaysia is the most effective way to rise above these national and global challenges and bring new hope to Malaysians.

He said a strong, effective and workable governance that consists of political coalitions like Perikatan Nasional is the key for a new Malaysia.

“For the future and welfare of all Malaysians especially our younger generation, let us stand together as one in Perikatan Nasional and rise above the challenges we face today,” Yong said.

Recently, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that Perikatan Nasional is the “new deal” for Malaysia as it is a working government that works for the nation and prepares it for generations to come.

He said Perikatan plays an important role to create political stability and preserve harmony among the various races in a complex society, apart from upholding the principles of good governance and rule of law.

He said all must stay united to succeed as one as Perikatan wants to administer this country with integrity for the well-being and welfare of all the people.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president added that Perikatan also wanted to manage Malaysia in a more competent, efficient and effective manner.

He said this when virtually opening the 49th Gerakan national delegates’ conference at Menara PGRM.

Perikatan comprises Bersatu, PAS, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and Gerakan, which left the Barisan Nasional coalition last year and officially joined Perikatan as a component party last month.